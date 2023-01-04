Austin Butler Opens Up About The Moment He Connected To Elvis Presley While Auditioning For Elvis

Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," a biopic of the King of Rock and Roll that stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Elvis' former manager, Colonel Tom Parker, hit theaters in June of 2022.

The film was a box office success and earned mostly positive reviews from critics, as evidenced by its 77% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. As with most Luhrmann movies, though, "Elvis" had its fair share of detractors. However, one thing that just about every critic agreed on was Butler's performance as Elvis, which earned widespread acclaim. For example, in the review of the film for USA Today, Brian Truitt wrote, "Butler makes for a phenomenal King of rock 'n' roll because, rather than going the impersonator route, he grows into being Elvis just as the real one did, from truck driver to musical deity."

So, how did Butler land the role? Here's what he has to say about the moment he connected to the late singing legend during the audition process.