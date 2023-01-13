Bryan Cranston Adventured Around Albuquerque When He Lost The Breaking Bad Finale Script

"I was driving around, I went to the top of the Sandia Mountains in Albuquerque," explained a rather flummoxed Bryan Cranston during his "Late Late Show" appearance. "And I was looking around, going for a walk, and I come back and someone had broken into my car. And in it was my briefcase with the last two scripts of 'Breaking Bad.'"

Getting your car broken into is always a drag, of course. Cranston got in his car and drove to the nearest gas station to ask where the nearest police station was. "I go to the police station," he continued. "It's closed," though there was a sign informing the public to dial 911 in an emergency, and another number for non-emergencies. Cranston, naturally, called the non-emergency number to report the break-in.

Unfortunately, the recording of that call leaked. "The next day, on 'Good Morning America,' you know, with the bumper music. 'Dun, da-da-dun, da-da-dun! Bryan Cranston had his script stolen, and called 911! We have the tape!'" Cranston recalled. Sure enough, there was the recording of the actor's voice, reporting the break-in to his car.

Though the misreporting predictably resulted in a social media blowback from people angry that he had wasted the time of 911 operators with a situation that was clearly a non-emergency, Cranston soon set the record straight. "It was just a recording that I left on the sheriff's device," he told CNN (via Fox6News.com). Cranston also said that the two scripts were on his iPad, and therefore that it was possible to access them remotely and delete them. Though there was a hard copy of one of them in the briefcase, at least it was not for the final episode.