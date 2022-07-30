City Of Albuquerque Unveils Towering Tribute To Breaking Bad

When a popular television series is based in an actual city, it can boost tourism by quite a bit. Fans who want to feel closer to their favorite characters will make the trek to whatever city that character called home. In the case of "Breaking Bad," it's become such a huge part of tourism in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that the Visit Albuquerque website even offers "Breaking Bad" RV Tours as a way to not only experience the city but to see firsthand locations from the series.

A high-school chemistry teacher, Walter White (Bryan Cranston), goes down a dangerous path when he starts making and selling meth and forms a family-like relationship with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). The show's plot allowed for the creation of an intense and binge-worthy storyline that, in the eyes of many, earned "Breaking Bad" a spot as one of the most perfect TV shows ever made. The love fans have for the show, and the amount of time the cast and crew spent filming in Albuquerque, has left a mark. Recently, the city has found an entirely new way to show its appreciation for the sixteen-time Emmy award-winning series (via Emmys).