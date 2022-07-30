City Of Albuquerque Unveils Towering Tribute To Breaking Bad
When a popular television series is based in an actual city, it can boost tourism by quite a bit. Fans who want to feel closer to their favorite characters will make the trek to whatever city that character called home. In the case of "Breaking Bad," it's become such a huge part of tourism in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that the Visit Albuquerque website even offers "Breaking Bad" RV Tours as a way to not only experience the city but to see firsthand locations from the series.
A high-school chemistry teacher, Walter White (Bryan Cranston), goes down a dangerous path when he starts making and selling meth and forms a family-like relationship with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). The show's plot allowed for the creation of an intense and binge-worthy storyline that, in the eyes of many, earned "Breaking Bad" a spot as one of the most perfect TV shows ever made. The love fans have for the show, and the amount of time the cast and crew spent filming in Albuquerque, has left a mark. Recently, the city has found an entirely new way to show its appreciation for the sixteen-time Emmy award-winning series (via Emmys).
The Albuquerque Convention Center now houses two Breaking Bad statues
On July 28, 2022, in the Albuquerque Convention Center, two bronze statues with an incredible likeness to the characters who inspired them were unveiled. The impressive works of art were modeled after the famous "Breaking Bad" duo Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, according to Entertainment Weekly. Trevor Grove, the artist behind the statues who has his other works showcased on DeviantArt, was initially noticed by "Breaking Bad" series creator Vince Gilligan when he created a wax figure of Walter White, and the idea for the life-sized bronze statues was born.
One Albuquerque Media recorded the event, and a crowd of people can be seen inside the Convention Center for the unveiling of the statues. Both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were present, and the moment proved as special to them as "Breaking Bad" has been to the city itself. An emotional Paul spoke to the audience and said, "I auditioned for "Breaking Bad," and it completely changed my life, so thank you so much, thank you to Albuquerque. My God, we were here for seven years on and off. It was such a huge part of my life; it still is." After seven years of filming, historical levels of popularity, and even a successful spin-off series, "Better Call Saul," it's incredibly special for Albuquerque to honor "Breaking Bad" in this unexpected way.