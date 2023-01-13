Cate Blanchett Talks Evolving LGBTQ Representation From Carol To Tár

Cate Blanchett has become an absolute icon over the course of her career. Though the Australian actor has been actively working since the early '90s (via IMDb), it wasn't until she landed the role of Galadriel in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy that she broke into the mainstream.

Her role in the epic fantasy behemoth, along with parts in movies like "The Gift" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley," launched the performer into the stratosphere, and she hasn't looked back since. Still, that doesn't mean Blanchett is going to rest on her laurels. The actor continues to work on new and exciting projects like "Tár," and she is already being eyed as a major contender for the Best Actress trophy at the 2023 Oscars for her lead performance in the film.

Still, there is another major laurel that's being crowned on Blanchett following this latest project with director Todd Field, and it has a lot to do with the fact that the actor has played an iconic queer character twice in the last decade.