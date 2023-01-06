Cate Blanchett Talks The Early Days Of Filming Tár With Todd Field

His first film since 1995, "Tár" is Todd Field's story of one incredibly influential woman's downfall. Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár, one of the foremost orchestra conductors of her generation. When we come upon her at the start of the movie, she is preparing to complete a recording cycle of Gustav Mahler's symphonies, cementing her place in history.

Blanchett's performance conveys the sheer talent Lydia possesses. However, Lydia quickly reveals her darker impulses. As the movie progresses, it becomes clear that she has wielded her outsized influence and power to coerce young women under her wing into quid-pro-quo sexual relationships in exchange for prime placements in her orchestra and scholarship programs, not hesitating to destroy their careers entirely should they refuse. She operates out of Machiavellian instinct, pulling the strings to control those around her just as carefully as she controls an orchestral string section.

Despite the blackness of its subject, Blanchett's performance as Lydia is a tour de force for the veteran actor. Though it's hard to root against her downfall, it is nonetheless tragic to watch her inevitable comeuppance unfold. In a recent interview alongside Field, Blanchett spoke about the early behind-the-scenes work on "Tár," focusing on how the director, a former collaborator of Stanley Kubrick's, helped her shape that sharp performance of the character.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).