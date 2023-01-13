John Larroquette Still Hasn't Watched The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movies Despite Narrating Them

John Larroquette stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about his extensive career and his return to "Night Court" after three decades away from the show. Still, one of the most interesting aspects that came out of the interview was the fact that the actor has never seen any of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movies despite being a part of the franchise off and on for his entire career.

Larroquette recalled meeting Tobe Hooper, who directed the first two "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movies, at a bar in Colorado where he was bartending at the time. The two later reconnected in Los Angeles, which is how the actor ended up doing the narration on the first movie in the series.

"So I did the opening narration for it. I have never seen the film," Larroquette admitted. "Nor have I seen any of the subsequent films of 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.'" This prompted host Seth Meyers to wryly ask if the actor was saving them all up for a binge session.

Either way, despite narrating the most recent entry in the series in 2022, it seems that Larroquette just isn't very into horror films, as he mentioned later in the interview.

Fortunately for fans of Larroquette who also avoid the horror genre, the actor will be returning to his most famous role when the "Night Court" revival premieres on January 17th, 2023.