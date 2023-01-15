Ideas For George & Tammy Started Coming Together More Than A Decade Ago

Biopics have become a bread-and-butter sort of genre in Hollywood, with studios cranking out dramas based on the lives of famous artists, musicians, and historical figures on an almost weekly basis. The latest entry to the cinematic biopic-sphere is the six-part Showtime miniseries, "George & Tammy," which documents the legendary, and often tumultuous romance between country music icons, George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Created by film and television vet Abe Sylvia, the series debuted to rave reviews in December of 2022 (per Rotten Tomatoes) and wrapped its run with a beautifully bittersweet finale. Every step of the way, critics and viewers alike have shamelessly gushed over the towering performances of stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, with many claiming their turns as the titular stars elevate "George & Tammy" above standard, formulaic biopic fare. That's hardly surprising as Chastain and Shannon are two of the more renowned actors of the modern era. And if you've seen even a second of "George & Tammy," you know they were pretty much born to play their respective roles.

It seems, however, that Chastain was particularly keen to play Tammy. According to Sylvia, the Oscar-winning actress actually waited more than a decade to play the "Stand By Your Man" crooner in "George & Tammy."