Luther: The Fallen Sun's First Script Was So Dark That Andy Serkis Had Doubts Signing On

Detective shows see their characters investigate a wide variety of crimes, from non-violent, like arson, to incredibly violent, like murder. One thing they all have in common is that they deal with the darkest corners of the human soul. One that excels at this particular theme is BBC's "Luther." Starring actor and musician Idris Elba, "Luther" looks at the worst that humankind has to offer. Of course, the criminals that Luther chases aren't the only dark characters — he himself may be the darkest soul out there.

Elba spoke to The Scotsman about what it is like to play the character. "Luther is very hard to play, and hard to be in," the actor revealed. "It's a very dark show, and it isn't easy, but it's part of my job. I always go to Luther when I'm at my grumpiest. It's like, 'I feel s***; let's do some 'Luther.' Because if I do it when I'm happy, it'll drag me down," he reveals. "Actually, I use Luther as a therapy session because there's a lot of screaming and shouting. 'That was really good acting,' people will say, but I wasn't acting; I was really angry. It is definitely therapy for me."

Elba isn't the only one who thinks the series is incredibly dark. Andy Serkis, who has landed the role of primary villain in Netflix's film, "Luther: The Fallen Sun," set for release in March 2023, confesses that he almost passed on the part for that very reason.