Apple TV+ Has Dropped The Teaser For Servant Season 4
M. Night Shyamalan is a name we typically associate with horror and thriller films. This is why it was unusual to hear that the master of twist endings would be the showrunner for one of Apple TV+'s first original series, "Servant," which premiered on the streamer in November 2019. The show stars Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell as Dorothy and Sean Turner, who, during the grieving process for their deceased teenage son, begin using a reborn doll during therapy sessions to come to terms with their loss. Things go from therapeutic to creepy once Dorothy comes to believe the doll is her actual kid, and the couple hires a strange nanny named Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) to look after their "child."
The series explores what Shyamalan does best when it comes to psychological thrillers, with some unique and compelling supernatural elements throughout the three seasons to air so far. According to IndieWire, the program has been renewed for a fourth and final season, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023. In addition to the release date announcement, the streamer also dropped a teaser for the 4th season. Let's break down what the clip can tell us about the final outing for the Turner family.
Everything comes to a head in the teaser trailer for Servant's final season
The teaser for Season 4 of "Servant" takes a twist at the very beginning of the clip by showing us footage from Season 1. As a possible homage to the story coming full circle in the last installment of the show, we see Dorothy Turner on a television screen reporting the news. We are then shown Sean Turner hiring Leanne Grayson and are reminded of how Dorothy uses the fake doll and Leanne's assistance to slowly come to terms with losing Jericho. The rest of the clip focuses heavily on the rise of Leanne coming into the sinister powers that allow her to overtake the Turner home and Dorothy. The end of the teaser shows quick images of where everything picks up after the eerie ending of Season 3.
The trailer builds the tension for the final season, which was likely intentional. When asked if each episode builds to the finale of the program, "Servant" scribe Ishana Night Shyamalan said in an interview, "Absolutely. We have these very intense goals to reach in terms of where our characters land, and that's always really helpful as a writer to have some sense of direction. I think if you don't have a sense of direction where you're going to end up, you can feel that in the piece. Hopefully, you'll feel in the episodes that come to follow that there is this intentionality about how we approach the story."
We certainly get a hint of that in the teaser, and it no doubt has fans of the series eager to see how it all comes to an end. "Servant" Season 4 premieres on January 13, 2023.