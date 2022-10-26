Apple TV+ Has Dropped The Teaser For Servant Season 4

The teaser for Season 4 of "Servant" takes a twist at the very beginning of the clip by showing us footage from Season 1. As a possible homage to the story coming full circle in the last installment of the show, we see Dorothy Turner on a television screen reporting the news. We are then shown Sean Turner hiring Leanne Grayson and are reminded of how Dorothy uses the fake doll and Leanne's assistance to slowly come to terms with losing Jericho. The rest of the clip focuses heavily on the rise of Leanne coming into the sinister powers that allow her to overtake the Turner home and Dorothy. The end of the teaser shows quick images of where everything picks up after the eerie ending of Season 3.

The trailer builds the tension for the final season, which was likely intentional. When asked if each episode builds to the finale of the program, "Servant" scribe Ishana Night Shyamalan said in an interview, "Absolutely. We have these very intense goals to reach in terms of where our characters land, and that's always really helpful as a writer to have some sense of direction. I think if you don't have a sense of direction where you're going to end up, you can feel that in the piece. Hopefully, you'll feel in the episodes that come to follow that there is this intentionality about how we approach the story."

We certainly get a hint of that in the teaser, and it no doubt has fans of the series eager to see how it all comes to an end. "Servant" Season 4 premieres on January 13, 2023.