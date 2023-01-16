The Last Of Us Makes Significant Changes To Ellie And Marlene's Relationship (& Why This Could Be Trouble)

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 1

As Neil Druckman, the creator of "The Last of Us," told Nerd Reactor in 2013, "For the origins of the game, the high[-]level goal was to see if we can do a whole game based on a relationship. We started the story with two characters who don't know each other, barely even like each other. Through game play, through story, through art, through music, and by the end of it, you as a player will totally buy that these characters are willing to do anything and everything for each other."

To succeed as an HBO television series, "The Last of Us" was always going to need to make significant changes (or else audiences would have needed to get really into pallets and ladders). To Druckmann and series co-creator Craig Mazin's ("Chernobyl") credit, many of the changes showcased in the premiere all but prove that no one besides them could craft an adaptation so lovingly faithful in its deviation and expansion. And yet certain other changes threaten the integrity of the project altogether.

Of all the aspects for the series to tweak, it's curious that they would tamper with the relationships. For a game built on players' investment in the careful history and interactions between characters, translating this to a medium that thrives on such writing should have been simple and rewarding for all involved. And yet the creative team chose to drastically recontextualize one of the game's central relationships: that of Ellie and Marlene. While their friendship may seem inconsequential to what Joel and Ellie develop throughout the game, diminishing it gravely undermines elements of Druckmann's original story — especially its infamous climax.