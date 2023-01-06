Merle Dandridge Knows Better Than Anybody How The Last Of Us Differs From Its Video Game Source

From the "Resident Evil" and "Tomb Raider" films to "Mortal Kombat" and "Uncharted," just to name a few, Hollywood has been very ambitious over the years with its screen adaptations of video games. In those adaptations, however, often left behind are the actors who either voice or perform the roles via motion capture in favor of stars whose faces are more familiar to film and TV audiences.

That casting approach is changing somewhat with the upcoming streaming series adaptation of the blockbuster video game "The Last of Us," which debuts on HBO on January 15. In it, Merle Dandridge — who played Marlene, the charismatic leader of the resistance group The Fireflies in the 2013 video game sensation "The Last of Us" and its 2020 sequel "The Last of Us, Part II" — in a rare instance is reprising her role for the series.

Given her two decades of experience in showbiz, it only makes sense that Dandridge would be asked by "The Last of Us" co-creator and executive producer Neil Druckmann of game developer Naughty Dog — who created the video game version — to play Marlene once again for the series. That's because, in addition to "The Last of Us," Dandridge has also starred in such video games as "Half-Life 2," "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End," and "Hitman 3." She also has prolific television roles in such hit series as "Sons of Anarchy," "The Flight Attendant," and "Station 19."

But while Dandridge is well-versed in both video games and television, she discovered that there were still significant differences, creatively, that separated "The Last of Us" from its PlayStation predecessor.