Matt Reeves Says A Script For The Batman 2 Is In The Works

During a recent interview with Comic Book, "The Batman" co-writer and director Matt Reeves revealed that he and writing partner Mattson Tomlin are very much in the process of writing a script for "The Batman 2." While he didn't say exactly where he was in the writing process, it sounds as if they're making a lot of progress and he's very happy with where they're going. Once again, there was nothing to indicate that James Gunn and Peter Safran's take over of DC Studios was having any sort of effect on his process either, but that can obviously always change.

"I mean, I can't give an update on that in terms of specifics, except to tell you that we are hard at work on the script," Reeves said. "My partner and I are deep in it and I'm excited about what we're going to do." This is very encouraging news for fans of "The Batman" and Robert Pattinson's take on the character. Exact plot details regarding the sequel are not presently known, which isn't surprising given that the script isn't even finished yet, but odds are that viewers will get more of the dark noir feel that they got with the first film.

It also seems less and less likely that Gunn and Safran will interfere in Reeves' independent corner of the Caped Crusader world, as Colin Farrell recently revealed that his "Penguin" spin-off show would start production in February 2023 (per Variety). It seems as if fans are in for a lot more "The Batman"-related content in the years to come.