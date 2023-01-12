HBO Max Just Got A Bit More Expensive For No-Ads Subscribers

Less than five months after temporarily slashing its subscription prices, HBO Max has decided to do an about-face — raising its main viewership price tag by nearly 7%, according to reports.

"HBO Max is back to being more expensive than Netflix," tweeted Bloomberg editor Nick Turner on Thursday, January 12, after news broke about the reported price hike.

Back in August 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery had announced that it would be offering a 30% and 40% discount — depending on the plan being used — to both new and returning HBO Max customers. The limited-time discount was aimed at users who prepay for a year-long subscription and came at a time when the streaming and entertainment giant was battening down its financial hatches and entering full cost-saving mode. While it may sound like a decent deal, people on social media weren't buying Warner Bros.' generosity.

"HBO Max keeps destroying its own catalog and then they have the balls to ask people to prepay for a year to get a 40% discount," wrote Twitter user @alex_instead. "If you're cutting 40% of your content, people are going to opt for the 100% discount," they said. Fast-forward to January 2023 — with the newly reported price hike being announced — and the 40% is sounding better than ever.