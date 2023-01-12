One Tree Hill Fans Are Thrilled Over Jana Kramer's Appearance On Chicago Fire

It's safe to say that there are virtually no TV viewers out there who watch just one show only. With that being said, you're bound to see some of your favorite actors from previous series pop up now and again on new shows that are currently on your watchlist. It may be someone joining the cast permanently or showing up as a guest star, which would make it more of a significant event. Fans of Jana Kramer got to experience a moment like this, as she recently graced the screen in NBC's "Chicago Fire."

In Season 11, Episode 11 ("A Guy I Used to Know"), Jana Kramer showed off her acting chops once again. The 39-year-old actor/country singer made her cameo playing Melissa Keating, a Chicago detective. For fans of hers (and "One Tree Hill"), her small role may have felt like it went as fast as it came, with many wondering if she will be making further appearances.

As thrilling as this moment is for Kramer's fans, this role on "Chicago Fire" didn't come as a surprise for many of them, since it was announced back in December that she would be popping up on the show. On December 1, 2022, she posted on her Instagram account photos from the set. Along with the photos she wrote, "So much fun filming Chicago Fire. The kindest crew and cast around!" Well, fans have had to wait about a month before they got to see the end result of her shoot, and thankfully, that day has finally come.