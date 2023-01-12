Steven Spielberg Beams With Happiness Over Ke Huy Quan's Golden Globe Win

At this year's Golden Globe Awards, which had lower viewership than last year's (via Looper), Ke Huy Quan received the perfect bow to wrap up his incredible comeback year, winning the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The beloved actor took the stage at the ceremony to accept his award, giving an emotional speech that left many in the room and those watching at home with tears in their eyes.

Quan thanked legendary director Steven Spielberg, who gave him his start in the industry in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." Even though Quan gushed over working on "Temple of Doom" and was then cast in "The Goonies," he couldn't find roles afterward, resulting in his early retirement from acting. In his speech, Quan said that, for a long time, he questioned if he had achieved everything he could as an actor. Thankfully, thirty years later, The Daniels took a shot with him, giving him the opportunity to star in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

"Everything that has happened since has been unbelievable," a teary-eyed Quan said to enormous applause from the Golden Globes audience.

While Quan's win at the Golden Globes doesn't come as a surprise — he's won an unbelievable amount of awards for the performance (via IMDb) — it's another very deserved win and one that everyone is happy to see the actor take home. Even Spielberg couldn't contain his excitement over Quan's big night.