If You Didn't Watch The Golden Globes You're Not Alone

The 2023 Golden Globes have come and gone, and with it came many snubs and surprises as to who won the coveted awards celebrating the best in TV and film. There were winners, losers, and a night full of fun for fans and stars.

"The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" won the awards for best drama and best musical of comedy, respectively, while Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Angela Bassett all walked away with Golden Globes for their performances.

However, not everyone tuned in to watch the Golden Globes, as new statistics about ratings and viewers show that fewer and fewer people have been watching the awards show each year. Read on to find out exactly how many people watched the 80-year-old awards show this year, how much viewership has been declining, and what this all may mean for the future of the annual event.