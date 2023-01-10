Ke Huy Quan Gushes Over Working On Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom

Perhaps one of the most heartwarming stories of 2022 was the Hollywood resurgence of former child star Ke Huy Quan, most famous for his roles in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies." Following a nearly 20-year hiatus from acting, Quan was inspired to return to the big screen after watching "Crazy Rich Asians" in 2018 — and went on to star in the critically acclaimed dramedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once" as lovable laundromat owner Waymond Wang.

The film's immense success ushered in a new chapter of Quan's career, and the actor has since scored upcoming roles in the Russo brothers' "The Electric State," the Disney+ sitcom "American Born Chinese," and the highly anticipated Season 2 of "Loki." Although it's certainly very heartwarming to see Quan return to the spotlight after his long absence from acting, it's safe to say that most people still remember him most for his work as a child actor — particularly for his role as energetic sidekick Short Round in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."

Indeed, it's become clear that "Temple of Doom” still holds a special place in Quan's heart as well, so much so that he still defends some of its harshest criticisms. In fact, the actor recently gushed about his work on the film and the way in which it changed his life forever.