Joe Cornish Serves Up The Scares In The Trailer For Netflix's Lockwood & Co.

Fans of offbeat genre cinema have remembered the name Joe Cornish ever since the release of "Attack the Block" in 2011. With "Attack the Block 2" reportedly in development, Cornish has been keeping himself busy with the upcoming Netflix series "Lockwood & Co.," based on the popular young adult series by author Jonathan Stroud.

Like "Attack the Block," "Lockwood & Co." also deals with a group of young people defending London from an impossible threat. Only instead of aliens, it's ghosts, the bread and butter of the show's titular ghost-hunting agency, owned and operated by Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati), joined by ghost-hunting psychic newcomer Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes).

Now, a trailer for the series has hit the internet, and it shows that in the universe of "Lockwood & Co.," ghost-hunting has come a long way from the day of seances and ectoplasmic residue. This version of ghost-hunting seems to involve a lot of high-impact martial arts and sword fighting, and the ghosts do a lot more than rattle chains and make loud thuds in empty basements.