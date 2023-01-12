Devotion Actor Glen Powell Had A Rough Time Bringing The Film Together

Speaking to Collider, Powell, who is also an executive producer on "Devotion," explained how difficult it was trying to bring all of the disparate elements of the production together for the 1950s period piece. Despite, or perhaps because of, how important the project was to Powell, he described the experience of making the film as absolutely draining.

"People are like, 'Did you have a great time making 'Devotion'?' And I say, 'Absolutely not.' I felt that pressure, every day, to make this movie right for these two men and their families and to do their legacy right," Powell said. When you consider how important Hudner and Brown's story is, it's easy to see why Powell felt so much pressure in his dual roles with regard to the production.

"We built a full-scale carrier on a flight deck in Statesboro in Georgia, which is wild. We pulled airplanes from around the world. We did all these different things in order to make sure that the audience was completely immersed in this movie," Powell continued. "In addition to that, I woke up every day, and I had a picture of Tom Hudner and Jesse Brown on my mantle." If the critical reception is any indication (via Rotten Tomatoes), it would seem that all of the hard work that the cast and crew put in on the film was definitely worth the effort.