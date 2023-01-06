The Last Of Us Video Game Creator Neil Druckmann Reveals His Approach To Adapting His Magnum Opus For TV

The biggest difference between the production of "The Last of Us" as a video game and series for Neil Druckmann was that he was sole writer on the original project but invited Craig Mazin to help write the series.

"Part of the joy for me was just letting go of the wheel a little bit and trusting Craig, this person whose writing I admire, and to say, 'What are some ideas you want to come up with?' and from the game, 'What was exciting for you?'" Druckmann recalled during the roundtable event.

The interesting thing about doing a series version, Druckmann added, was that he was able to include material that never made it into the video game. As a huge fan of the game, Mazin became excited by the possibilities, leading to more story ideas for the show. "I would tell him, 'Here's a bunch of stuff that was written that for whatever reason we couldn't make in the game, or we had other ideas for other DLCs [downloadable content], and we couldn't develop those,'" Druckmann shared.

Druckmann said was inspired by the possibilities the new material presented, and that inspiration was infectious. "I would be inspired by his inspiration, and then we [went] down the road and started exploring it," Druckmann said of his co-showrunner. "Slowly but surely [we started] expanding that world and expanding these characters [beyond the] viewpoints other than just purely Joel and Ellie, which is what happens in the game."

"The Last of Us" premieres on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max Sunday, January 15, with new episodes debuting Sundays through March 12.