The Last Of Us' Nico Parker Describes Hanging Out With Corpses On The Set Of Westworld

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us"

Not even 20 years old, actor Nico Parker is already making a name for herself. The talented daughter of Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker started young, appearing in 2019's live-action "Dumbo" (via IMDb). Now the actor will play a short-lived but integral part in HBO's most anticipated release this year. Adapted from Neil Druckmann's post-apocalyptic video game of the same name, "The Last of Us" tells a heart-wrenching story about the cycle of revenge. Starring Pedro Pascal as the morally gray Joel, the reviews all say the same thing about the upcoming television series. While "Game of Thrones" alum Bella Ramsey is set to play Joel's surrogate daughter Ellie, that leaves Parker in the role of Joel's tragic original daughter, Sarah.

Only credited for two episodes, players of "The Last of Us" game know what happens to poor Sarah. But for the "Reminiscence" actor, being around dead bodies on HBO isn't too much of a change of pace. Parker has had experience with death when visiting her mother on the set of "Westworld."