This Look At Miles Teller As Nova Has Our Imaginations Running Wild

One of the biggest Marvel Comics superheroes yet to make the leap from the page to the screen is Nova, aka Richard Rider (although other characters have used the moniker as well), a human being who becomes a member of the intergalactic security force known as the Nova Corps after one of its dying members, Rhomann Dey, bestows his suit and the superhuman powers of the Nova Force upon him.

Ever since Dey (played by John C. Reilly) and the Nova Corps were introduced back in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy," fans have wondered when Nova would make his first appearance in the MCU. Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige revealed that Nova showed up in early drafts of "Guardians" (via Screencrush) and has hinted at the eventual debut of the Nova Centurion at some point in the next few years.

Nova's arrival in the MCU came closer to reality in March 2022, when it was announced that Marvel had recruited "Moon Knight" writer Sabir Pirzada to pen a "Nova" project, although it remains unclear whether this will be a feature film, a series, or possibly a one-time "Marvel Special Presentation" like "Werewolf by Night" or "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

One thing we do know is that the casting of the role has been and will continue to be a subject of heavy conjecture among Marvel fans, and one artist has already come up with an idea of who they'd like to see in the part.