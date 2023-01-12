Showrunner Erica Messer Didn't Want Criminal Minds: Evolution To Come Across As The Sopranos - Exclusive

With the now-frequent dropping of F-bombs and the ramped-up gore, "Criminal Minds: Evolution" is a little darker and a little more disturbing than the original series. But Erica Messer doesn't want to push the envelope too much, like, say, "The Sopranos."

"I've been big on not wanting the Paramount+ version to feel like 'Criminal Minds After Dark,'" she said. "I didn't want us to all of a sudden be unrecognizable. I feel like whatever you imagine is going to be worse than anything I could show you, so I will pull back. There are some things you had to see — you had to see that spinal [incision] to get the impact of it, but you didn't see him actually cutting; you just saw the guy's reaction."

Those details, while a little more gruesome and realistic in some ways, don't necessarily distort the series' underlying premise. And while the heightened language sometimes stands out, Messer thinks it's still within the boundaries of appropriate.

"We joke that our show has ages 12 to 112 watching us," said Messer. "So even with the [foul] language, it's there but we didn't want to be gratuitous with that either. When it feels appropriate to drop something more than 'damn,' then we do it. But we didn't want to all of a sudden sound like 'The Sopranos.'"

"Criminal Minds: Evolution" streams new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+.