No Limit Is The Steamy Sports Drama That Might Be Too Much For Netflix

"No Limit" is one of the steamiest movies on Netflix right now. However, while the film contains several sexy scenes, the story that reportedly inspired it is tragic. This 2022 French-language Netflix original is apparently loosely based on the real-life case of freediver Audrey Mestre, who died during a world record attempt. While Mestre was seemingly driven by the adrenaline rush of freediving, the character in the film, Roxana (Camille Rowe), is more compelled by her lust for her instructor Pascal (Sofiane Zermani).

In the film, Roxana is a college-age swimmer and diver with a tragic past who is drawn to the peace and serenity of the water. She was raised by her grandfather after her father died by suicide. This led to her attempting to take her own life as well, but she finds solace in watersports and decides to leave Paris for the South of France. She signs up for a freediving class taught by Pascal and is immediately attracted to her cocky instructor. Pascal spends most of the movie wet and shirtless, so the filmmakers intentions for the character are quite clear. Is this steamy sports drama too much for Netflix? Read on to find out more. Spoilers ahead.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.