Gold Rush's Bree Harrison Cites The Lack Of Downtime As Her Least Favorite Part Of Being A Miner

Living in the Yukon while mining isn't easy, as Bree Harrison of "Gold Rush" fame can attest to. When a Redditor asked if it was a good idea to relocate to the nearby area of British Columbia, Harrison advised against it, saying that the rental prices were too high and that most rentals get turned into Airbnbs for tourists for part of the year.

On top of that, there's not much to do up in the Yukon — Harrison revealed in another Reddit comment that there's a "brutal" cap on satellite internet that runs out very quickly in each monthly cycle. The miners are forced to come up with their own ways to entertain themselves, such as playing pranks on each other. One example of this is Chris Doumitt painting an old fishing weight gold and tricking someone into believing it was real gold. In another Reddit thread, Harrison revealed that she was in on this joke and that it's what they do to fend off boredom six months of the year.

The bright side of not having anything to do is that there's no time to do it anyway, as Harrison has said that the lack of downtime on the job is her least favorite part about it.