The New Velma Trailer Shakes Up The Scooby-Doo Gang

When watching the official trailer, it's immediately clear that the new HBO Max series "Velma" is not your father's "Scooby-Doo" crew. Velma herself has way more of an edge than we've seen in previous iterations, while Fred and Daphne are portrayed as mean popular kids, rather than affable crime solvers. Shaggy, meanwhile, retains his namesake appearance, but comes off as significantly more with it than his usual goofy self. Most shocking of all: Scooby-Doo is nowhere to be seen!

As for the story, the trailer tees up quite the mystery to be solved, as we learn that Velma needs to prove that she did not murder (what appears to be) a fellow student named Brenda. There is surely a paranormal, mysterious element to this murder case and the crew is clearly in store for some twists and turns. The trailer also shows that, despite being hesitant at first, the other characters appear to go all in, finding themselves at the center of the whodunit story. In addition to the murderous plot line, it appears we will also learn more about Velma's love life.

"Velma" is slated to premiere on January 12 on HBO Max.