Tulsa King's Premiere Ratings Slay House Of The Dragon

Sylvester Stallone has been a massive star for over four decades. From his beginning as the ultimate underdog in "Rocky," to his throwback to the action movies of the past in "The Expendables," Stallone knows what works. Taylor Sheridan has also figured out what works, as his brainchild "Yellowstone" became a cultural phenomenon that brought the cool back into the ranch lifestyle. The series starring Kevin Costner led to a prequel series chronicling the beginnings of the Dutton Ranch starring Sam Elliot and Tim McGraw, "1883." That success has led to a sequel to the prequel, "1923."

When you combine those two talents into one project, you get a series that seemed destined to be a hit. With the action cinema legend taking on the mafioso lead part in the brilliant creator's new series, "Tulsa King," there was a lot to look forward to for fans of both. The series follows Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), who is released from prison after 25 years to discover that his mafia family has nothing left for him and he is exiled to Oklahoma. While there, his mission is to rebuild his criminal organization and become the king of Tulsa.

There were huge expectations that the crew had to face, having one of the biggest figures in the industry working with the newest "it" guy of television. Luckily for them, the fans showed out for the premiere, and it became something that might be bigger than anyone expected.