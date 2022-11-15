Why The Good Doctor's 100th Episode Has Been Postponed

ABC's medical drama "The Good Doctor" premiered in 2017 and has aired consistently ever since, maintaining an average rate of one season per yer. Season 6, then, kicked off in late 2022 and should conclude in the first half of 2023.

While the series' popularity among viewers may be significant enough to sustain its continued release, fans of "The Good Doctor" aren't shy about viewing the show through a critical lens. For instance, some "Good Doctor" fans question its doctors' ethics, taking note of behaviors that would get real-life doctors in trouble. Some viewers even criticized "The Good Doctor" Season 4 outright, characterizing it as disappointing after its final episode first aired.

Ultimately, these amount to quibbles from a fanbase otherwise invested in the way "The Good Doctor" builds on the time-honored medical drama genre. In fact, plenty of fans were sad to learn that ABC delayed "The Good Doctor" Season 6, Episode 6 — its 100th episode overall — from its planned November 7 release date. Unfortunately for these fans, their wait became a little bit longer when, on November 14, ABC altered its programming once again, postponing "The Good Doctor" Episode 100 for the second week in a row.