Jamie Lee Curtis' Reaction To Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes Win Has Fans In A Tizzy

After decades of entertaining audiences with a vast array of magnificent roles, Michelle Yeoh took home her first Golden Globe award for her stellar performance in "Everything Everywhere at Once," and her fellow cast member Jamie Lee Curtis reacted to the announcement of Yeoh winning the honor in a manner that caused quite a stir with viewers.

While some people, like actress Stephanie Hsu, were able to foresee the success the movie would enjoy, many people most certainly did not expect it to resonate so well with both critics and audiences. Not only was "Everything Everywhere All at Once" arguably one of the best multiverse movies ever made, but it's probably what many consider one of the greatest films of 2022. The well-crafted sci-fi comedy-drama from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert has had a magnificent run, earning incredibly impressive scores on Rotten Tomatoes and an outstanding box office return of over $100 million (via Box Office Mojo) off of a $14.3 million budget. Not only did it do well in those aspects, but it also received attention from several awards shows, including the Golden Globes. Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh both won awards that night for their efforts in the well-received motion picture. Everyone gave a standing ovation when the stars were announced as the winner of their respective category, but when Yeoh's name was called, Jamie Lee Curtis didn't hold back how she really felt about her co-star taking home the statue that night and fans everywhere have in turn sounded off about her memorable reaction.