Nicolas Cage Shockingly Admits That He's Never Seen Either True Grit Film - Exclusive

The Western is one of cinema's most revered genres, defined by the work of such screen giants as Gary Cooper, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood. Not surprisingly, among the most beloved films in the genre are Cooper's "High Noon," Eastwood's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," and Wayne's "True Grit" — a story made even more legendary with its remake by filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen and starring Jeff Bridges.

Now, after more than 100 films throughout his esteemed career, Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage has finally saddled up for his first-ever Western with "The Old Way," which is amazing considering that he's long been a fan of the genre. Playing in theaters and debuting January 13 on premium video on demand and premium digital, "The Old Way" stars Cage as Colton Briggs, who, 20 years after walking away from his life as a ruthless gunslinger, is targeted for revenge by James McCallister (Noah Le Gros). James, as it turns out, was in Colton's crosshairs after the gunman shot his father to death two decades before, but James was spared a similar fate because he was a young boy.

Together with his posse of outlaws, James begins his assault on Colton — who has turned a new leaf as a family man — by targeting the love of his life. Enraged by the heinous crime, Colton resorts to his old ways and hits the trail to make James and his men pay the ultimate price. However, Colton is forced to bring along his 12-year-old daughter, Brooke (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), because there is no one to care for her; he discovers along the way how vital of an ally she can be.

While the premise of a legendary gunslinger and a pre-teen teaming up on the trail seems to echo "True Grit," Cage explained in an exclusive interview with Looper why the film — and its remake — didn't factor into his approach to "The Old Way."