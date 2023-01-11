Nicolas Cage Drew Major Inspiration From A Classic Film For His The Old Way Character - Exclusive

Despite a prolific career with roles in nearly every genre, no one offered Nicholas Cage a Western role before "The Old Way." However, when it came to sizing up his role in director Brent Donowho's gritty tale set in the Old West, Cage found inspiration for his character beyond this era, instead focusing on a 1973 film set during The Great Depression.

"The Old Way" stars Cage as Colton Briggs, a legendary gunslinger who shows no mercy. Colton experiences an awakening, though, when he spares the life of the young son of his latest victim. Twenty years later, Colton has settled into a quieter life as a family man. He runs a general store and enjoys a peaceful existence with his wife, Ruth (Kerry Knuppe), and their 12-year-old daughter, Brooke (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). Despite the bliss, Colton can't escape his violent past, as his last victim's son, James McCallister (Noah Le Gros), has grown into a fearsome criminal. After James and his posse target Colton's family, the former gunslinger returns to his dark ways to make James and his men pay. With no one to look after Brooke, though, Colton brings the young girl with him, only to discover they're much more alike than he could have imagined.

While the setup for "The Old Way" seems to be inspired by the classic Western "True Grit" and its acclaimed remake, Cage mentioned during an exclusive interview with Looper that the approach to his and Armstrong's characters are grounded in another classic film, "Paper Moon."