Walker Independence's Justin Johnson Cortez On Boxing With Katherine McNamara On Set - Exclusive

When it comes to choosing a boxing partner, most people would kill to duke it out with Kat McNamara. Justin Johnson Cortez has that honor on the "Walker" prequel, "Walker Independence." Cortez's character, Calian, is the first person to befriend McNamara's Abby at the start of the series, and they've kept up that close bond ever since — both on and off the screen.

The midseason finale of "Walker Independence" left off with a significant Calian-centric episode that contained a hefty amount of heartbreaking backstory and a glimpse at the horrors of the time period for Native populations. It's refreshing to see a series tackle the unsavory aspects of Western history rather than creating a false narrative that glosses over the reality of the period and the travesties that followed.

Looper spoke to Cortez during an exclusive interview, where he gushed about working with McNamara. Cortez also mentioned the duo's boxing shenanigans and goofing around with her on set.