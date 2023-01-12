The 'Bizarre' Interaction Mandeep Dhillon Had With J.J. Abrams Before Landing A Star Wars Role - Exclusive

Mandeep Dhillon explained that while filming the Ricky Gervais-led British black comedy "After Life" at the famed Pinewood Studios in England, she got a call from her team about a top-secret offer that she was given no details about before talking to the casting director later that day.

"No idea what's going on," she said, adding that Gervais had seemingly incidentally invited Abrams to the "After Life" set that day to meet the cast. "We're all talking to him like, 'Hey, how are you? Blah, blah, blah. Oh, great, [visit] the "Star Wars" set? Maybe we'll come over and have a look at it or whatever ... lovely to meet you.'"

After the casual encounter, Dhillon finally made the fateful phone call. "I call this casting director to see what's what, and she says, 'We're doing the last "Star Wars" film, and J.J. loves your work. Would you like a cameo in the film?' I was like, 'Sure.' Then I said to her, 'Are you aware that I've just met J.J. today for the first time?' She goes, 'Oh, he could have told you this himself.'"

The irony isn't lost on Dhillon, who added, "What a bizarre day. It was honestly so strange. What are the odds of that? ... He probably wanted to make sure, 'Is she okay?' How funny. But that's sometimes where I'm like, 'That's God at play.'"

