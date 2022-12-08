Mandeep Dhillon And Matt Lauria On What Makes Stepping Onto The CSI: Vegas Set So Special - Exclusive Interview

Were you sad to see Jorja Fox and William Peterson go after the first season?

Lauria: Of course. They're an inextricable piece of the mesh of what the show is and what was the entire foundation of the show. Having them with us last season was such a blessing and such a gift to the show and such a beautiful connective thread to the legacy. Plus, they were dynamic, cool, interesting people. Their presence was definitely felt last season. Fortunately, now we have Marg [Helgenberger] this season, so that's another gigantic gift with a big old bright bow on it.

Your on-screen jobs are very complicated and technical — and a bit gruesome. How do you prepare for such a role? What helps you get into character?

Dhillon: I wish I had a thing that helped me because I'm really bad with it. The crew are aware. I have a bucket nearby if I'm in the morgue. If there's blood, I have to constantly tell myself it's raspberry sauce. It's interesting because when I'm standing there as Mandeep, I'm like, "Ew." Like, "I genuinely feel sick and it's actually disgusting." But as soon as they say "action" and Allie kicks in, I'm in there, taking out organs, and I'm fine. Then they say "cut" and I'm back to being like, "Ew, get it away from me." There have been times when I don't want to [do a scene] because it's disgusting.

Lauria: It's fun. I love hanging out in the morgue, giving the bodies a little poke.

Dhillon: That makes my stomach turn. I'm not even joking.

Lauria: Mandeep struggles with the goo and the gore. However, she is exemplary with the science and rattling off mouthfuls of biochemical whatever the hoo-ha. She's amazing at it. We all have our strengths. What was the question again?

Lauria: I was going to be such a smart ass and say, "I put on some short shorts and a headband, and I do some aerobics and that gets me in the right zone." It does. But the best part about doing a show like this where we get to tell a long story arc is that ... every new episode is a surprise. [In] every new script that we read, we have very little information about what the long game for the character or the story is. When you're in it, it's a very busy, intense schedule, and you're going from script to script to script, and every new script that we read is a surprise as far as the mystery is concerned [and] as far as our characters and their relationships and their dynamics are concerned. We're constantly learning about who we are and who these people are and where they're coming from.

Also, the advantage of doing a long form of storytelling is that you're always in the zone. You're building upon all the stories that you've read and lived through as we've filmed them, and you're building a framework of who Josh is. It's behind you and beneath you every time you walk into a new scenario with the character. You get to know your character. The simpler way of saying this is you get to know your character very intimately, because you're telling it over such a long story arc and we're doing it all day, every day. It's not hard to click into. I don't know, [Mandeep], what do you think I do to get into character?

Dhillon: You wear your lovely Folsom perfume ... What was it, aftershave? That's it.

Lauria: Yes — aftershave, cologne.

Dhillon: It's so nice. He smells great.

Lauria: You don't know because you're only watching, but know as you're watching that I also smell great.