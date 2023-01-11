Fans Are Furious Over Bob Odenkirk's Golden Globes Snub

The 2023 Golden Globes have come and gone, and with it, many have won the coveted award – though even more have lost it. Such is the way of awards ceremonies, and while many will say it is an honor just to be nominated, others, particularly the fans of those being nominated, would much rather see their chosen nominee win.

Despite actors gracefully accepting their defeats, that will never stop fans from being angry over their preferred stars losing, as is the case with Bob Odenkirk's loss of the award for best performance by an actor in a television series with his iconic performance in the final season of "Better Call Saul." Unfortunately for the actor, he lost to none other than Kevin Costner, who took home the prize for his performance in the first half of the fifth season of "Yellowstone."

Here is what fans think about Odenkirk losing the award to Costner.