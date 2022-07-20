This Is The Better Call Saul Episode Bob Odenkirk Was Filming When His Heart Attack Happened

On July 28th, 2021, news broke that actor Bob Odenkirk had suffered a heart attack while filming the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul" — stunning fans across the globe.

This abrupt and terrifying news led to an immense outpouring of support and concern across social media, from fans and celebrities alike. Although the 58 year old actor recovered swiftly and was able to complete the season without further issue (excluding an emotional breakdown in the final days of filming), the news certainly shook plenty of people to their core — including several of his own castmates.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ordeal began during a break off-camera, in which Odenkirk went to hangout on the soundstage with co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian, who play Kim Wexler and Howard Hamlin respectively within the series. Odenkirk described how they had been filming one particular scene all day long. When he went off-camera to use his exercise bike he simply collapsed, and it was the screams of Seehorn and Fabian whic first alerted the medical staff.

Initial reports (from Odenkirk himself) indicated that this heart attack occurred during the ninth episode of Season 6, "Fun and Games," although this is actually inaccurate. Now, Odenkirk has spoken out to clarify exactly which episode he suffered his heart attack during, and even revealed that a specific scene had to be split up due to his ordeal.