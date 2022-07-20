This Is The Better Call Saul Episode Bob Odenkirk Was Filming When His Heart Attack Happened
On July 28th, 2021, news broke that actor Bob Odenkirk had suffered a heart attack while filming the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul" — stunning fans across the globe.
This abrupt and terrifying news led to an immense outpouring of support and concern across social media, from fans and celebrities alike. Although the 58 year old actor recovered swiftly and was able to complete the season without further issue (excluding an emotional breakdown in the final days of filming), the news certainly shook plenty of people to their core — including several of his own castmates.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ordeal began during a break off-camera, in which Odenkirk went to hangout on the soundstage with co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian, who play Kim Wexler and Howard Hamlin respectively within the series. Odenkirk described how they had been filming one particular scene all day long. When he went off-camera to use his exercise bike he simply collapsed, and it was the screams of Seehorn and Fabian whic first alerted the medical staff.
Initial reports (from Odenkirk himself) indicated that this heart attack occurred during the ninth episode of Season 6, "Fun and Games," although this is actually inaccurate. Now, Odenkirk has spoken out to clarify exactly which episode he suffered his heart attack during, and even revealed that a specific scene had to be split up due to his ordeal.
Odenkirk's heart attack occurred while filming Season 6 Episode 8, Point and Shoot
During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bob Odenkirk clarified that he actually suffered his heart attack during the opening scene of Season 6, Episode 8, "Point and Shoot," in which Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) is detailing his plan to Kim Wexler and Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk). "My brain just had a brain fart and I apologize to the world," Odenkirk said. "If you're looking to compare a human being pre- and post- heart attack, you'll want to look at the scene with Kim and Jimmy, when Lalo was talking to them about the plan."
The scene in question picks up just moments after the shocking ending of the "Better Call Saul" Season 6 midseason finale – and shows Lalo instructing Kim and Jimmy through his plan to assassinate Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). Odenkirk also clarified that the first scenes he shot after his heart attack were all scenes from Episode 9, and that it was about two months later when he went back and finished this pivotal Episode 8 scene with Lalo and Kim. The actor also reiterated his immense gratitude to all the fans who wished him well during his recovery, and asserted that the entire ordeal has had an immense impact on his life.
Watching the scene now, it's hard to believe that Odenkirk suffered such a serious heart attack midway through filming it — though perhaps the fact that the scene still plays out so smoothly is further testament to Odenkirk's immense talent as an actor.