Ryan Murphy Used His Carol Burnett Award To Honor MJ Rodriguez's Historic Golden Globes Win

With 2022 officially in the books, it's time to look back on all the film and television offerings from the year and begin dolling out awards to the most exceptional creators, actors, and more. The Golden Globes — an award program buried in controversy last year — did all of that on January 10, 2023, highlighting the absolute best of the entertainment world over the past calendar year. Right out of the gate, the show provided audiences with some incredible wins and unforgettable speeches, including those of television staple Ryan Murphy.

At the 2023 ceremony, Murphy won the Carol Burnett Award for Lifetime Achievement in Television: an award introduced in 2019 to honor those who've made near-unmatched contributions to the world of TV, both in front of the camera and behind it. As the mastermind behind a host of iconic programs, such as "Glee," "American Horror Story," "Scream Queens," and many more, it's hard to argue that Murphy doesn't deserve the honor. However, when it came time to accept it, he didn't take to the microphone to gloat about his professional journey.

Rather, Ryan Murphy took his Carol Burnett Award speech time to honor some of his collaborators — most notably, the history-making 2022 Golden Globe winner herself, MJ Rodriguez.