Tom Hanks Fans Can Breathe Easy, The Actor Doesn't Plan On Retiring Any Time Soon

Tom Hanks has been in the industry for several decades, with credits dating back to the early '80s (via IMDb). It's safe to say that he has made an impact in Hollywood as one of its most prolific players. And it seems the 66-year-old actor has no plans to slow down or even walk away from the game that made him a household name.

Hanks started as a lonely little boy that eventually struck it big in the realm of movies and TV. Early on, he appeared in shows like "Taxi" and "Happy Days," before he started to get some cinematic traction with films like "Splash," "Big," and "A League of Their Own." His career would continue to skyrocket into the stratosphere, becoming one of Hollywood's biggest names, starring in films like "Apollo 13," "The Post," "Saving Private Ryan," "Captain Phillips," and "Sully."

From "Toy Story" to "Cast Away," there are many moments where Hanks' turn invoked an emotional response from audiences. His skills were so stellar that he won back-to-back Academy Awards for Best Actor in 1994 for "Philadelphia," and in 1995 for "Forrest Gump." The Emmy-winner has also made his presence known on the small screen as an executive producer on popular programs like "Band of Brothers," "The Pacific," and "From Earth to the Moon."

After leading such a worthwhile career and achieving so much, many might have guessed that Hanks is nearing the end of his career. However, that seems not to be the situation just yet.