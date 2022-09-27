Pedro Pascal Will Be Earning A Pretty Penny For His Role In The Last Of Us

The trailer for the highly-anticipated new HBO series "The Last of Us" — based on the 2013 video game of the same name — has just dropped, creating even more buzz for the upcoming 2023 series. Developed for television by Craig Mazin ("Chernobyl") and Neil Druckmann (who worked on the video game), the series is set in a post-apocalyptic United States and follows smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) who is given the task of escorting a teen named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country.

Alongside Pascal and Ramsey, the show boasts an ensemble cast, which includes "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actor Gabriel Luna, "Fringe" star Anna Torv, "Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey, and "The White Lotus" breakout Murray Bartlett. But, of course, Pascal is at the center of the show's cast — and the story's narrative.

Most recently, Pascal has starred in the "Star Wars" Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" since 2019 and made a three-episode guest appearance in "The Book of Boba Fett" in 2022 (via IMDb). Other prominent projects for Pascal include "Narcos," "The Mentalist" and "Game of Thrones." Clearly, the actor has built up quite an impressive resume.

So, how much did it take to get Pascal on board for "The Last of Us?" Here's how much the actor is making for the HBO role.