Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover

There's no question that the three-way crossover event — which bought together iconic cast members from "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "NCIS: Hawai'i" for three distinct episodes — was one of the most exciting events in franchise history (even if it was a coordination nightmare). However, it's clear that for many fans online, the most important part of the "NCIS: Los Angeles" episode (titled "A Long time Coming") was the return of Lucy Tara.

"TONIGHT!! WE ARE GONNA SEE LUCY TARA AGAIN, TONIGHT! ," tweeted @MonsterCe.

"The moment the world (me) has been waiting for... lucy tara back on our screens," echoed @someboldfeeling, accompanying their tweet with a lengthy montage of Lucy's scenes from "NCIS: Hawai'i." Indeed, the praise for Lucy Tara continued throughout the entire episode, with @hawaii001105 calling for Lucy to be featured in every possible scene, and @p_zippers begging for Lucy to come back to "NCIS: Hawai'i."

Indeed, it's worth mentioning that the ending of this episode still does not clarify where Lucy's story will go from here –- especially since neither she nor Kate Whistler ever reunited during the crossover. There's even one very confusing moment in which Whistler uncovers a list of assassination targets with Lucy's name on it, and she does not even bat an eye. Although fans were clearly excited to see Lucy return to the "NCIS" franchise, for now, we still have no further clarity about when or how she'll return to "NCIS: Hawai'i" in the future.