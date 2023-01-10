James Cameron Swears He Never Considered O.J. Simpson For The Terminator

Arnold Schwarzenegger's eponymous character in "The Terminator” is one of the most iconic and beloved characters in cinematic history, so it seems strange to consider that Schwarzenegger wasn't even the first choice for the role. Legend has it that fellow action stars Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson were among the options for the role before Schwarzenegger, as both of whom were far more well-known at the time for their roles in "Rocky" and "Mad Max," respectively (via Complex).

In 2019, Schwarzenegger made headlines by claiming that there was actually yet another actor up for the role, namely former NFL star O.J. Simpson, who was famously charged with the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in the mid-1990s. Speaking to The Independent while promoting "Terminator: Dark Fate," Schwarzenegger claimed that Simpson was the original choice to play the T-800, but director James Cameron ironically decided that Simpson wouldn't be believable as a ruthless killer.

Now, Cameron himself has come out to rebuff these claims, saying that O.J. Simpson was never cast as the T-800 and that he shut down that pitch the moment he heard it.