Shadow And Bone's Ben Barnes Focused On Finding The Humanity In His Villainous Character

You might not have much sympathy in your heart for Kirigan after "Shadow and Bone" Season 1, and for good reason. Over the course of the season, he ultimately deceives Alina and attempts to take her with him as he puts the entire world at risk. Still, Ben Barnes doesn't think that his character is entirely despicable.

"I would say, with regard to my character, what I was championing was finding the humanity," Barnes said in an interview with Collider. "He's quite emblematic of something dark and evil in the books, after the first one, so my mission was to make sure that he's a real person, suffering the things he's suffering and committing the sins that he's committing."

Barnes also acknowledged how receptive the showrunners, Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind, have been to his opinions and contributions to the character. "I feel quite a deep connection to what it ended up being, even though it's fantasy and even though it's a villain," Barnes said. "I felt like I could take ownership of a lot of where it goes, so I'm very keen to see it."