Why Arkady Kolcheck From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar

Long-running law enforcement procedurals have been a staple of primetime TV for decades. While they're known for suspense and gritty drama, there's one key factor that's usually lacking from "Law & Order," "One Chicago," "Criminal Minds," and similar TV franchises ... hilarious comedy relief and exaggerated Russian accents. From its very first season broadcast on CBS in 2009, the first spin-off of the "NCIS" television monolith "NCIS: Los Angeles" has sought to correct this discrepancy with Arkady Kolcheck. Arkady is a former KGB agent and ally to the Sunshine State's NCIS division as of Season 1, Episode 7, titled "Pushback." He's also the father of Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly), the eventual love interest of primary protagonist Grisha "G." Callen (Chris O'Donnell). Arkady typically only shows up once or twice per season, but his sporadic appearances have been a sort of inconstant constant through the show's ongoing 14 season run.

Arkady is played by Vyto Ruginis, and though he was easily confused with Rutger Hauer during his younger days, it seems fairly certain that they are not the same person considering Hauer sadly passed away in 2019. Does Ruginis strike you as familiar? Here's where you may have seen him in action before.