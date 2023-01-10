Fans Are Thrilled To See Ari Aster Make A Grand Return In Beau Is Afraid

On January 10, 2023, the first trailer was released of Ari Aster's "Beau is Afraid." The film's plot, according to A24, reads, "A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother." But with its strange visuals and offbeat storytelling, it looks like Aster has more up his sleeves than a one-sentence description can provide.

Fans are giddy to see the horror maestro back in the director's chair. User arnemyggen exclaims, "Finally an Aster movie where his twisted sense of humor is a top priority. Love it." Others are also open to seeing how Aster handles this tone, such as Asher Schmutz, who comments, "Was not expecting Aster's new film to be somewhat of a comedy, but I am all in for it!"

Some believe that the film is shaping up to be a year-defining event, with Diego Perleche believing that "If in 2022 we had Robert Eggers and Jordan Peele with 'The Northman' and 'Nope,' now this year it's Ari Aster's turn ... I'm already excited about how he will do ... with Joaquin Phoenix." Others, such as user Water Hazard, are also thrilled to see how Aster works with the "Joker" star, saying, "Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix sounded like a match made in heaven ... "

We're thrilled to see how Aster's newest film performs. As commenter MagikarpUsedFly says, "Ari Aster must be protected at all costs."