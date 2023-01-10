Ari Aster's Beau Is Afraid Started Life As A 2011 Short Film

Ari Aster has been an instrumental force in building up the horror leg of A24's indie movie street cred. His two movies so far — psychological horror "Hereditary" and folksy "Midsommar" — are beloved by the critics (via Rotten Tomatoes), and Aster has emerged as arguably one of the most interesting figures in the new generation of horror directors.

Aster's upcoming movie, "Beau Is Afraid," looks like the filmmaker is switching directions again. This time, Aster teams up with Joaquin Phoenix to serve up a new nightmare, as Phoenix's titular Beau is not only afraid, but seemingly imprisoned in a scenario that may or may not be entirely real.

Whatever's going on will certainly take a long time, both for the viewer (the movie's runtime hovers somewhere around four hours) and Beau himself. However, if you prefer to get an idea of what the movie may be about before you dive in, you can use a little cheat code and familiarize yourself with "Beau," an old Aster project that seems to have inspired "Beau Is Afraid."