Why Brie Sheridan From Virgin River Looks So Familiar

The popular character Brie Sheridan stole the show on "Virgin River" when she was introduced in "Where There's Smoke...," the Season 3 premiere. Brie shows up because her brother Jack has been shot and is being treated in hospital, and she decides to stick around in the town of Virgin River. Fans soon started to gush over her love story with Dan Brady, which serves as an engaging B-story to the show's romance between Mel and Jack. "Brady and Brie should be endgame on the show," tweeted fan @DimitraAntonia7.

Speaking to True Hollywood Talk, Stacey Farber, who plays Tara Anderson on the show, revealed that she originally auditioned for the role of Brie before being cast as Tara. In the end, Farber landed the role that she was most suited for, and the part of Brie went to the very talented Zibby Allen.

In an interview with Chatting with B, Allen explained that she's fond of her role on "Virgin River," but she loves playing different types of characters and enjoys doing drama and comedy equally. She has plied her trade in a variety of genres over the years, which is probably why she looks so familiar to viewers. Here's where you may have seen her before.