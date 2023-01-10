Ari Aster And Joaquin Phoenix Serve Up A New Nightmare In The Trailer For Beau Is Afraid

There are a handful of psychological horror films hitting us in 2023, but perhaps the most anticipated is Ari Aster's "Beau is Afraid." The A24 flick is the third from Aster and the studio, with his former two films ("Hereditary," "Midsommar") being some of the most loved and discussed from the company. If you've viewed either of those movies, you know what you're in for with "Beau is Afraid" — one giant thrilling curveball. While the previous two films were obvious in their horror roots, "Beau is Afraid" looks completely different from anything Aster has done before.

Joaquin Phoenix takes center stage as the titular character, who we will see over several decades. Based on the trailer and the first poster released for the film, we'll see at least four versions of the character at different stages in his life in what Aster admitted will be a four-hour-long movie (per /Film). It's also been described by the director as a nightmare comedy, and it's evident by what we're shown in the first trailer for the film. This is an A24 project through and through, and there might be another Oscar nomination in Phoenix's future. There's a smorgasbord of character actors, weird masks, animation, and surrealist imagery that we'll all be speculating about until the film arrives in theaters.