Blue Bloods' Vanessa Ray Enjoys The Challenge Of Bringing Real-Life Issues To The Screen

"Blue Bloods" is one of the most popular police procedurals on television. The CBS series has been running on the network for 13 seasons and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. People love the show for different reasons, but one of the main things that keeps fans coming back for more is the family element at the heart of it.

Since "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, nearly all of whom work in law enforcement in some capacity, the family dynamic in the show offers a warm center that helps to balance out the harsh realities of police work. Ever since Eddie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray) married into the family, she's become a lot closer to them, often popping in for the family dinners that have become a staple of the series.

Still, as much as viewers have grown to love them, these family dinners don't necessarily take the sting out of the ripped-from-the-headlines storytelling of "Blue Bloods." Vanessa Ray thinks that this approach is a huge positive for the series. Here's what she had to say about it.