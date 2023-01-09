Boy Meets World's Anthony Tyler Quinn Initially Read For The Role Of Alan Instead Of Mr. Turner

If you grew up with "Boy Meets World," then it's pretty likely you have a favorite supporting character that you can relate to — or who just makes you laugh. Whether it's the brainy Stuart Minkus (Lee Norris), the brawny but sensitive Frankie Stecchino (Ethan Suplee), or the fearsome Harley Keiner (Danny McNulty), there's likely a side character who managed to entertain you.

Among the authority figures who entered the lives of Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel), and Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong), no one except for George Feeny (William Daniels) influenced the gang more than Jonathan Turner (Anthony Tyler Quinn). While Feeny is serious-minded and gently wise, Turner is cool. He rides a motorcycle, makes English Literature sing, and provides the gang with a whole different point of view on the world surrounding them. He eventually becomes so close to Shawn that he steps in to act as a foster parent and legal guardian for the boy.

Three seasons in, Turner disappeared from "Boy Meets World" for reasons Quinn would eventually boil down to the writing team not really knowing what to do with Turner after Season 3's severe motorcycle accident. The show brought back Shawn's biological father and eventually planted him in the orbit of his secret half-brother Jack (Matthew Lawrence), until he graduated high school and went off to college on his own.

Anthony Tyler Quinn was such a natural fit for the part of Mr. Turner that it may be surprising to learn that the show's executive producer, Michael Jacobs, had an entirely different role in mind for him when he auditioned.