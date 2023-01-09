Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Speculates That Jimmy May Be The Real Villain Of The Show

For those who missed it, the return of Jimmy Hurdstram on "Yellowstone" left many fans divided, with some saying it's too soon and completely unwarranted. But for fellow cast member Jennifer Landon — aka Teeter — there's a much more morbid reason for wanting to think twice about Jefferson White's character moving forward.

Last season, Jimmy left his job as a ranch hand for Kevin Costner's John Dutton and went down to Texas for some cowboy schooling at the historic 6666 Ranch in Cranfills Gap. A spin-off series, titled "6666," is in the works, and will focus on Jimmy's arrival. After leaving Montana and heading down south, many fans actually thought that was it for Jimmy and his time on "Yellowstone." The character was on the creative back-burner — that is, until Episode 8.

"Good to see my guy Jimmy back on Yellowstone!" wrote Twitter user @jp_padia. "Just when [it] couldn't get any worse, time to bring Jimmy back," said @MatthewWVogt. When it comes to Landon's feelings towards Jimmy, there's actually something that many fans may not have noticed over the years. But she certainly has, and it's part of why Landon thinks it could be Jimmy who's the true villain of "Yellowstone."