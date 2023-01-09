Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Speculates That Jimmy May Be The Real Villain Of The Show
For those who missed it, the return of Jimmy Hurdstram on "Yellowstone" left many fans divided, with some saying it's too soon and completely unwarranted. But for fellow cast member Jennifer Landon — aka Teeter — there's a much more morbid reason for wanting to think twice about Jefferson White's character moving forward.
Last season, Jimmy left his job as a ranch hand for Kevin Costner's John Dutton and went down to Texas for some cowboy schooling at the historic 6666 Ranch in Cranfills Gap. A spin-off series, titled "6666," is in the works, and will focus on Jimmy's arrival. After leaving Montana and heading down south, many fans actually thought that was it for Jimmy and his time on "Yellowstone." The character was on the creative back-burner — that is, until Episode 8.
"Good to see my guy Jimmy back on Yellowstone!" wrote Twitter user @jp_padia. "Just when [it] couldn't get any worse, time to bring Jimmy back," said @MatthewWVogt. When it comes to Landon's feelings towards Jimmy, there's actually something that many fans may not have noticed over the years. But she certainly has, and it's part of why Landon thinks it could be Jimmy who's the true villain of "Yellowstone."
Multiple deaths can been linked back to Jimmy, says Jennifer Landon
According to the "Animal Kingdom" and "Banshee" actor, Jefferson White's Jimmy can be linked to at least seven deaths throughout the span of "Yellowstone," which has Jennifer Landon thinking twice about their characters sharing scenes in the future. "When I was searching the internet for all the people who had died on 'Yellowstone,' because I forgot, I was surprised that an inordinate amount had to do with you," Landon told White on a recent episode of "The Official Yellowstone Podcast," which they both host. "Maybe Jimmy's the villain, because there were like seven deaths related to you. More than any other character."
White tried offering up an explanation for the deaths, saying that his character wasn't actually the one doing any of the dirty work. "Jimmy is perhaps haunted by violence, haunted by tragedies," White told Landon, noting how the drug addict-turned-ranch hand has "had a very hard life."
He said in an interview with Den of Geek back in November 2022, "We find [Jimmy] living a life that he chose, you know, maybe for the first time, which I think is a real, really incredible gift." As for what will happen to the character in the second half of the season, White says it'll be "interesting" to see where Jimmy goes from here. "I think Jimmy has been a follower his entire life ... and now for the first time, he's made some decisions about what he wants, and he's going to have to live with the consequences of that."